AP Govt Campaign To Let Beneficiaries Choose Housing Scheme Under TIDCO

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the allocation of housing to beneficiaries under APTIDCO (Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited), the state level nodal agency for the Union government’s affordable housing scheme- Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) on Thursday.

The government will start a week-long campaign from December 23 asking the beneficiaries of TIDCO houses to choose from YS Jagan’s housing scheme, or the TDP Leader Chandrababu’s housing scheme.

The Village Volunteers will clearly explain both the schemes and take the opinion of the beneficiary. On December 25, the government shall allocate the 300 sq ft houses to the beneficiaries through the agreement of sale by paying just one rupee, for those who chose Jagan’s scheme.

In Naidu's housing scheme, the beneficiary has to pay three lakh loan amount in EMI of Rs 3,000 for twenty years totalling the amount to Rs7 lakh and the beneficiary will be handed over the house rights after the completion of the payments.

The government had decided to spend Rs 2,500 Crore towards the infrastructure of TIDCO houses and is ready to call for tenders and complete the process by December 15. In order to complete the project in the next three years, the state government will be spending a total of Rs 9,550 Crore.

In regard to TIDCO housing, the previous government had left a debt of Rs 3,200 Crore for constructing 2,62,216 houses, of which 1,43,600 houses with 300 sq ft, 44,300 houses with 365 sq ft, and 74,300 houses with 430 sq ft are under construction.

So far, the State government cleared Rs 1,200 Crore debt and soon the rest will be cleared in two phases. Besides these, the TDP government had also left a debt of Rs 1,432 Crore for rural housing, of which Rs 470 Crore will be cleared this week, and the rest shall be cleared on December 25.