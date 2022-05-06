TIRUPATI: As a part of the Andhra Pradesh Government’s endeavour of comprehensive cancer care in the state, all types of cancers would soon be brought into the bracket ArogyaSri, Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stated on Thursday.

Speaking after the inauguration of the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care and Research (SVICCAR) established by TATA Trust in the Tirupati, he said that it was a welcoming gesture by TATAs to set up a such an institution for cancer care in Tirupati. “With this initiative of TATAs collaborating with TTD and State Government of Andhra Pradesh will definitely address the gap of cancer care infrastructure in the state providing quality medicare for cancer to the needy at an affordable price”, he expressed.

Adding further he said, the State Government has requested TTD get into the medical services in a big way for the benefit of many suffering. The ultimate goal is that no single patient shall die of cancer in the state or rush to neighbouring states for treatment. The Chief Minister said with the cooperation of TATA and renowned Oncologist Dr Nori Dattatreyudu, the state government aims to set up a State-of-Art Oncology centre soon.

Earlier in his address on the occasion, renowned Radiation Oncologist and Advisor to AP Government Dr Nori Dattatreyudu complimented the CM for his vision of cancer care and treatment. He said the Chief Minister is committed to constructing three comprehensive cancer hospitals across the state. He also suggested having Pediatric Oncology Center, Preventive Oncology, and Center for Pain and Palliative Care as AP is the only state in India that has realized the importance of Cancer treatment, he maintained.

Ministers Vidadala Rajani, P Ramachandra Reddy, Narayana Swamy, RK Roja, MLAs Karunakar Reddy, C Bhaskar Reddy, MLC Srinivasulu Reddy, TMC Mayor Dr Sirisha, Deputy Mayor Abhinay, TTD Chairman Sri YV Subba Reddy, EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy and others were also present. (Inputs from TTD)

