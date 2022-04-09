Kakinada City: Centre extended the free foodgrain scheme for another six months. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) scheme was originally introduced in the initial days of pandemic spread in 2020. The poor people have still not come out of the Covid-19 induced joblessness and inflation. Giving relief to poor people, the Central government has decided to provide 5 kg of free rice to the beneficiaries

Currently, there are 6.81 lakh ration card holders in 64 mandals of unitedEast Godavari district. To supply the foodgrain, the Department of Civil Supplies has to give indents to the government one month in advance to distribute rice among the poor. The authorities of the Civil Supplies Department have already made arrangements to supply 5 kg of rice free of cost to the beneficiaries starting this month.

There are 2,659 ration shops in 64 mandals under the undivided East Godavari district. These PDS shops supply rice to 16.81 lakh rice card holders including Rice Card, Antyodaya and Annapurna cards.

The rice bags are being distributed from the district godowns to the respective ration depots. In the past, 35 kg of rice was provided to the Antyodaya card holder. Now, they will get an additional 5 kg of rice for free. While the Annapurna card holders would get 5 kg to the cardholder and from this month onwards the rice distribution capacity has been increased to 15 kg. The state government will supply 22,219 metric tonnes of rice per month free of cost to the rice card holders in the united East Godavari district.