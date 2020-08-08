AMARAVATI: In order to bring administration closer to people and to improve lives of people, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday has begun the process for reorganising the districts in the state from 13 to 25. The state cabinet had last month given a thumbs up to the district reorganisation plan.

It was one of the election promises of the ruling YSR Congress to turn each parliamentary constituency into a new district by dividing the existing one as the present districts "are large in size and have become unwieldy to administer."

A six-member committee headed by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney was constituted on Thursday to study the various aspects involved. Chief Commissioner of Land Administration, General Administration Secretary (Services), Planning Secretary, a representative from the Chief Ministers Office will be members of the Committee to study the restructuring of Districts in Andhra Pradesh while the Principal Finance Secretary will act as the Convener, as reported by a news agency. The committee has been asked to submit the report within three months.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials that the process should be completed by March 31, 2021.

Issuing an order in this regard, the Chief Secretary said the committee would study various aspects related to the creation of new districts and themeasures to be taken to optimally utilize human and financial resources at all levels. The Committee will examine and suggest the broad principles for determining the geographical boundaries and administrative units constituting the proposed 25 districts and the steps to be taken for ensuring that the expenditure (both one-time and recurring) is kept to the minimum.

Among others, it will also study the optimal use of existing infrastructure and existing human resources and redeployment at all levels for facilitating the smooth functioning of the restructured districts, the order said.