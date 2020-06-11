AMARAVATI: In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken a decision to make online teaching available for all the students studying in class 1 to 10 through live telecasts on Doordarshan started from tomorrow ie from June 11 to till the end of this month. The government and the officials of the Ministry of Education have taken this decision to make sure that the studies of students are not affected due to the lockdown

As part of this online teaching program, the bridge course will be taught to students from class 1 to 5. Subject lessons will be taught to students from 6 to 9 grade.

Also, specially designed bridge course books are provided to students studying in grade 1-5. The two-hour program is currently underway for class 10 students.

Teachers will be available to clarify the doubts of students once a week. Students can go to the school that day and resolve their doubts. English, Maths and Telugu subjects are being taught to students in the English language only.

Time table for online classes:

* Students from class 1 and 2 will be taught from 11 AM to 11:30 PM.

* The online teaching will be provided to class 3, 4 and 5 students from 11:30 AM to 12:00 PM.

* The curriculum will be taught to students from grade 6 and 7 from 2 to 3 PM.

* Students from class 8 and 9 will be taught from 3 PM to 4 PM.

Schedule for availability of teachers:

* The Principal Teacher, along with other teachers who teach grade 6-7 students will be available every Wednesday starting from June 17.

*The Principal Teacher, along with other teachers who teach grade 8-9 students will be available every Friday starting from June 19.

*Teachers who teach tenth-grade students will be available every Wednesday and Friday.