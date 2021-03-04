AP Govt Backs Bandh Against Privatization Of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Amaravati: The State government expressed solidarity to the state bandh on March 5 which is being observed to protest against the Union Government’s decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah said that the State government is against the privatisation of Steel Plant and in regard to this, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already written a letter to the Centre suggesting alternatives to retain the organisation.

He said that the APSRTC services will be stalled until 1 pm, and the RTC staff will be wearing black badges and resume their duties after 1 pm. In the wake of the bandh, public life will not be completely obstructed and all the emergency health services will run as usual.

The State government opposes the central government's decision to privatise Visakha Steel, which is the right of Andhraites and aspirations of millions of Telugu people. There has been a great history and sacrifices of Telugu people for establishing a steel plant in the State.

The Minister stated that the credit for merging the RTC into the government and turning it into public property goes to the YSR Congress government, which was done with the sole aim of reviving the organisation, curbing the exploitation of private individual despite having the burden of Rs 3600 crore. We also demand that Vishakha Steel be in public sector.