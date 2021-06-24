TIRUMALA: The tenure of the Board of Trustees of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) came to an end on June 21 and the State government on Wednesday appointed a Specified Authority for the TTD.The Specified Authority will have all the powers and perform all the functions of the TTD Board of Trustees until further orders.

Principal Secretary (Revenue) G Vani Mohan issued an order appointing the Specified Authority for the TTD with the Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy as Chairman and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy as its convenor.

The Specified Authority was appointed exercising the powers conferred under Section 137 of the Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act, 1987.

Speaking on the occasion, Jawahar Reddy said that he would strive to further take up the cause of Hindu Dharma Pracharam and would enforce the decisions of the Governing Body.

TTD Trust Board under the Chairmanship of YV Subba Reddy conducted its final meeting at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Saturday. The TTD Board Chief thanked Andhra Pradesh Chief Minster YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, all the members of the Trust Board, TTD authorities, officials, employees and everyone for extending support to the Board in executive some innovative and important works for the benefit of the pilgrims. He said though, the Board has to face a hard time due to the Corona pandemic almost from the past one and a half years, with the support from TTD officials and the pilgrim public many development works were taken up.

