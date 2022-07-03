AP Govt Appoints Dr Vasudeva Reddy As NRI Medical Affairs Advisor

The Andhra Pradesh Government appointed Dr Vasudeva Reddy R. Nalipireddy as an advisor to the medical and health department on Tuesday. An order to this effect was issued appointing him as the NRI Medical Affairs Adviser. Dr. Vasudeva Reddy will work towards improving the government medical services in rural areas and preventing diseases among children. He has decided to work without taking any salary or perks in return for his services, reports state.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Vasudeva Reddy expressed his special thanks to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the opportunity. He also said that he would work towards achieving the aims of late chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy and would bring together all the Non-Resident Indian doctors to achieve this. Dr Vasudeva Reddy also stated that he would work towards strengthening the family doctor and village clinics concept introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He also said that as there were a large number of Telugu doctors in the US, he would make efforts to bring them together and provide better medical services in their respective villages. Dr Reddy said that he would also bring the advanced medical services and telemedicine field available in America to the State. The NRI doctor also said that he would strive for the creation of infrastructure, investment, and fundraising in the AP medical fields.

Dr Vasudeva Reddy MD, hails from Buchi Reddy Kandriga village of Veduru Kuppam Mandal in Chittoor District. He completed his MBBS from Siddhartha Medical College at Vijayawada in 1994. Dr Vasudeva Nalipireddy is a Family Medicine Specialist in Melbourne, Florida, and has over 25 years of experience in the medical field. He is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Health First Palm Bay Hospital.

