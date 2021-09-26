AP Govt Appoints Aditya Nath Das As Chief Advisor in New Delhi

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday night appointed Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das as its Chief Advisor in New Delhi.He will be positioned in AP Bhawan there

A 1987 batch IAS officer, Aditya Nath Das is currently the State Chief Secretary and is set to retire from service on September 30 at the end of his extended tenure.

The General Administration Department issued an order this effect on his new appointment, saying he would be assigned the status of a Cabinet Minister. The terms of his appointment will be issued subsequently, the order stated.

