AP Govt to Appeal to Higher Courts Against Single Judge Order on Pedalandariki Illu

Vizianagaram: Terming as unfortunate, the judgement of High Court to not to proceed with the construction of houses 'Navaratnalu-Pedalandiriki illu’ scheme, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the state government has been implementing housing scheme as per the guidelines issued by the central government.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, the Minister said the state government has been developing infrastructure along with construction of houses and added that Rs 1.5 lakh sanctioned by central government has also been given to the benificiaries. He said while the central government has sanctioned 220 sq ft for construction of houses, the state government has been constructing houses in 270 sq ft and questioned if the housing projects following same guidelines of central government across the country would be stopped.

The Minister said the state government would appeal to higher courts against the single-judge order of High Court on housing scheme and urge them to understand the intention of the state government to benefit poor people. He slammed TDP leaders for approaching courts to stall the housing scheme citing technical issues.

The Minister said power distribution companies were in heavy losses as Naidu has bought power at higher prices and added that state government has been clearing the arrears of the previous government to discoms. He flayed Naidu for his comments on the state government for mobilising loans by mortgaging government assets and added that Naidu has sold the government properties twenty years back.