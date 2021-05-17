AMARAVATI: Government of Andhra Pradesh has sanctioned an amount of Rs.15,000/- towards funeral charges for those who die of Coronavirus for the year 2021-22. An order to this effect for the financial assistance was issued on Sunday and was undersigned by Principal Secretary of the state Anil Kumar Singhal.

"Government, hereby, accord permission to all the district collectors to the state for sanction of an amount of Rs 15,000 towards funeral charges to the death of every COVID patients," the order issued by the Andhra Pradesh government read.

The order further said, "The permission accorded above, is subject to meet the expenditure from the allotted funds of combating COVID-19." The commissioner, Health and Family Welfare of Andhra Pradesh, shall release the required funds to the respective District collectors in the state, it added.

Out of the total of 14,32,596 positive cases registered in the state, 12,12,788 while discharged and 9,372 died have so far. As per the bulletin released on Sunday 24, 171 positive cases were registered. The number currently receiving treatment is 2,10,436.

