AMARAVATI: Expressing anguish over the student murder incident in Narasaraopet, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia to family of the deceased and assured that stern action will be taken against those responsible.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to expedite the investigation and ensure strict action against the culprit under Disha Act and stated that the Government shall stand by the family in these hard times.

A second year degree student of a private college in Narasaraopet was strangled to death and her body was thrown into a canal by the accused who was her classmate.

As per reports Kota Anusha (19) of Gollapadu village in Muppalla mandal was studying BSc second year in Krishnaveni Degree and PG College in Narasaraopet, Guntur district where the accused Vishnuvardhan Reddy (19) also studied.

Anusha had left college on Wednesday morning on his bike. The boy was apparently miffed with the girl for not talking to him since the past two months. He took Anusha to Palapadu on his bike on the pretext of having a talk. They got into a fight and he allegedly strangled her throat and murdered her. He then threw her body into the Govindapuram stream in Palapadu and surrendered to the police.

Narasaraopet Rural Circle Inspector M Veera Reddy said that based on the confession of the accused, they retrieved the body of Anusha from the canal. After the news of the girl’s murder spread, her family members and students staged a protest along with the girl's body, demanding that the accused be handed over to them.

The Narasaraopta police assured the agitating protestors and promised to take stringent action against the accused. Following the assurance given by the police, they called off the protest which ended late last night