AP Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex-gratia To Kin of Sathya Sai District Auto Accident Victims

AMARAVATI/SRI SATHYA SAI DISTRICT: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the tragic accident in Sri Sathya Sai district where five women were charred to death in the early hours of Thursday.

The Chief Minister who was on a private visit to Paris inquired about the accident through the CMO and directed them to ensure all support for the injured victims. He also directed the authorities to provide compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased on behalf of the government. YS Jagan has directed officials to stand by the families of the victims during these trying times.

AP Home Minister Taneti Vanitha expressed shock and grief over the tragic death of five passengers in the auto accident. She spoke to the district authorities and the police about how the accident happened and enquired about the welfare of the injured persons.

On Thursday morning, an auto carrying labourers who were on their way to work at the orange orchards came in contact with live electricity wires and caught fire, where five female workers were burnt to death in the accident. The accident happened at Chillakondayyapalle of Tadimarri mandal in the Dharmavaram constituency in the district. The other five injured people were admitted to a hospital in Dharmavaram for treatment.

Also Read: Five Women Charred to Death After Auto Catches Fire