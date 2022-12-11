AP Govt Announces Financial Assistance to Cyclone-hit Victims

The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday issued an order releasing financial aid to the cyclone Mandous victims. It has announced financial assistance of Rs 1000 per person and Rs 2000 to each family. It has been directed to provide financial assistance to the victims while they are leaving rehabilitation centers. The financial assistance should be disbursed to the victims in the cyclone-affected districts- Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya and YSR Kadapa.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on 11 December said that Cyclone Mandous, a severe cyclonic storm, that made landfall along the coasts of Tamil Nadu, uprooted trees and caused flood and landfall conditions, has started to weaken.

"Depression (remnant of the cyclonic storm "Mandous" pronounce Low-Pressures") weakened into a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area over north interior Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood," India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement on Sunday.

