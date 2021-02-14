AP Govt Announces Ex gratia For Kurnool Road Mishap Victims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of persons who died in the Kurnool accident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the people who died in the road accident in Kurnool district and wished the injured a speedy recovery. Here is the tweet made by PMO.

In the mishap, 14 people including a childe died as a bus and truck collided in the early hours of Sunday in Kurnool district. The accident took place near a village in Veldurti Mandal of Kurnool district. According to the reports, the bus which was carrying 18 people have hit the road divider at a high speed and collided with the lorry coming from the opposite direction.

Kurnool police chief K Fakirappa speaking to a news agency said that, "There were 18 people in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The accident took place around 4 am at Veldurti Mandal, near Madapuram, about 25 km from Kurnool. The group was going from Madanapalle in Chittoor district to Ajmer in Rajasthan."

Police are investigating what could be the exact reason for the accident - either the driver was sleepy or if there was a tyre burst.