AP Govt Announces Ex-gratia for Kandukuru Stampede Victims Families

Dec 29, 2022, 11:23 IST
- Sakshi Post

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is on a Delhi tour expressed shock at the death of eigh persons died in a stampede that took place at a roadshow addressed by TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu. 

The CM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the 8 people who died during the stampede.

The government also announced relief of  Rs 50,000 for the injured in the tragic incident.  

Also Read: PM Modi Condoles Deaths in Stampede at Chandrababu’s Roadshow


Read More:

Tags: 
Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Kandukuru Stampede
Advertisement
Back to Top