AP Govt Announces Ex-gratia for Kandukuru Stampede Victims Families

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is on a Delhi tour expressed shock at the death of eigh persons died in a stampede that took place at a roadshow addressed by TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu.

The CM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the 8 people who died during the stampede.

The government also announced relief of Rs 50,000 for the injured in the tragic incident.

