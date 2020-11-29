AP Govt Announces Ex Gratia To Cyclone Nivar Victims' Families

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy undertook an aerial survey of the Nivar Cyclone affected areas and held a review with meeting with concerned officials. The Chief Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of eight persons (six in Chittoor and two in Kadapa districts) who died due to the heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Nivar.

The Chief Minister had seen the extent of damage in the three districts of YSR Kadapa, Chittoor and SPSR Nellore during his aerial survey. He directed the officials to make sure that the power is restored as early as possible. He said the crop loss enumeration should be taken on a war footing and compensation should be paid by December end. The Chief Minister said people in the relief camps should be given Rs 500 each while returning home. Services of volunteers should be utilized to hand over the amount if they have already left relief camps.

He instructed the officials to give seeds on 80 percent subsidy to the farmers in the affected areas. A decision to this effect was taken in the cabinet meeting on Friday. The Chief Minister directed the officials to act on humanitarian grounds in dealing with the people in affected areas and to compensate other damages like houses and livestock as per SDRF norms. He told the officials to complete the temporary restoration works of Pincha and Annamaya projects immediately.

Deputy Chief Ministers K Narayana Swami, Amjad Basha, Home Minister M Sucharita, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramacandra Reddy, Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, APIIC Chairperson RK Roja , Kadapa, Nellore District Collectors, Officials of Agriculture, Horticulture, Irrigation, Panchayati Raj, R&B Departments were among those who attended the review meeting.