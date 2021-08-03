AP Govt Announces Cash Reward For PV Sindhu

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to extend cash reward to ace shuttler PV Sindhu for winning bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics as per the State Sports Policy.

Before leaving for the big ticket event PV Sindhu had met the Chief Minister and the Government has sanctioned two acres of land for setting up Badminton Academy at Visakhapatnam.

As per Sports Policy, the State would give a cash reward of Rs 75 lakhs for winning gold medal in Olympics, Rs 50 lakhs for winning silver medal and Rs 30 lakhs for bronze medal.