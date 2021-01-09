AP Govt All For Communal Harmony

Amaravati: To promote religious harmony in the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been taking the required measures and thus brought GO MS 6, constituting committees at both district and state-level for safeguarding communal harmony across the State.

Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Amjad Basha, Mekathoti Sucharita, Vellampalli Srinivas held a meeting here on Friday with the respective religious leaders and discussed the steps to be taken to safeguard religious harmony in the state.

The representatives of religious communities asserted that politics should not be mixed with religion and whip up passions.

They stated that no religion promotes violence or hatred against other religions and appealed to the public to maintain peace.

Addressing a press conference, Minister for Municipal Administration Botsa Satyanarayana said that the opposition parties have been conspiring to create unrest in the State, by inciting religious hatred among the public to divert their attention from the government’s welfare activities. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would treat all religions equally and warned that all those behind vandalizing idols will be punished soon.

Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu, who lost power is plotting to destabilize the government with evil intentions and conspiring to defame the government by desecrating temples. They want to create myths among the people by portraying the events of the past as the current happenings and publicising them on social media, he said and reiterated that TDP leaders are intentionally planning these incidents just a day before the scheduled government programme, to divert people's attention.

The Minister stated that there is no place for religious hatred in Andhra Pradesh and to maintain religious harmony, a Government Order was given constituting state level and district level committees headed by the Chief Secretary at the state level including officials from various departments and representatives from all religions.

Venugopala Dikshitulu, Chief Priest of TTD, said that all religions in the state should practice their religious beliefs and respect other religions without causing any disturbance.

Ahmed Sheikh Bin Shabeen of Shamiria Peetam said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is implementing many welfare schemes in the State respecting all religions, irrespective of their caste, religion, and community.

AELC Moderator, Bishop Elijah said that universal brotherhood is the message that society needs, where no religion must be hated and no one should use religion for creating communal hatred.