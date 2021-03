HYDERABAD: Advisor to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for public affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy's brother, and industrialist Sajjala Diwakar Reddy passed away on Tuesday. He was being treated in a Hyderabad hospital for some time and breathed his last on Tuesday.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy left for Hyderabad on hearing the news of Diwakar Reddy's death. AP Press Academy Chairman Devireddy Srinath Reddy expressed grief over Diwakar Reddy's death.

''My deepest condolences to Ramakrishna Reddy over the loss of his brother Diwakar Reddy and their family. Both brothers are my long time friends,'' said Devulapalli Amar, National Media Advisor to the AP Government, in his condolence message.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Offers Condolences To Budvel MLA's Family