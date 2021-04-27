AP Govt Adopts Three pronged strategy to Curb COVID Spread

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government will adopt a three-pronged strategy to check the spread of coronavirus across the state.

During the review meeting held on the prevailing COVID situation at the camp office here on Monday, the state government issued orders to adopt a three-pronged strategy to ensure better treatment, oxygen, quality food, medicine, water, and sanitation facilities in covid hospitals, allotment of beds to covid patients and to check the services of 104 call center. The three-pronged strategy, which will work from district to state level, will ensure no private hospital charges more than the prescribed price and also monitor the medical services in the hospitals.

District Collectors will divide all the hospitals treating Covid patients into clusters and there will be 5 to 8 hospitals in each cluster. The District Collector will appoint a district-level officer in charge of each cluster. The officer, who visits the hospitals frequently, will monitor the hospitals and ensure no private hospital will charge more than the prescribed fees. Wherever any complaint is received, the officer will respond quickly and take necessary action. In the same way, the officer will look into the hospitals that treat COVID patients without permission within the cluster.

The Collector will set up a flying squad at the district level to check on private hospitals from overcharging. Among them would be an officer from the Drug Control Division, one from the Vigilance Enforcement Division, and another from the Medical Health Department. The squad will ensure private hospitals won't charge more money. The squad will assist in making the cluster in-charges work more efficiently. The Government has issued orders to create hospital clusters and set up a flying squad.

A special task force committee with senior officers at the state level has been set up to review the performance of clusters and flying squads in the districts from time to time. State COVID Command Control Center Chairperson Dr. KS Jawahar Reddy, Vigilance Enforcement Director General KV Rajendra Nath Reddy, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar, Medicine Regulatory department Director-General Ravi Shankar were members of the Special task force committee headed by Higher Education Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra.

The State Government has given the responsibilities of all activities of COVID to a Joint Collector in the district, transferring their existing duties to others. The Joint Collector should ensure good sanitation facilities, quality food supply, availability of doctors and paramedical staff, setting up of help desks, etc. They should monitor the performance of Arogya Mitras through CCTV cameras. They should coordinate with the call center and ensure all works are done on time. Along with these, the JCs are also responsible for data updating and management of hospitals.

The Chief Minister urged an increase in the number of COVID tests and ensure the results are released within 24 hours of testing. He also asked Officials to ensure focused testing, creating awareness on COVID, CCTV cameras in hospitals, setting up of health desks, etc.

Orders were given to capping CT scan fee at Rs 3,000 and RT-PCR test at Rs 499 and to set up oxygen production plants and ensure a continuous supply of electricity to hospitals. Notification will be released for recruiting 1,170 specialist doctors, 1,170 general duty medical officers, 2,000 staff nurses, 306 anesthesia technicians, 330 FNOs, 300 MNOs as 300 sweepers.