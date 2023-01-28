AP Govt Adds Ragi Malt to Students' Nutrition Under Jagananna Gorumudda

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed Medical and Health Department officials to implement the Family Doctor concept in a full-fledged manner across the State from March 1.

At a review meeting held here on Friday, the Chief Minister told them to begin serving Ragi Malt to students weekly thrice from the same date as part of Jagananna Goru Muddha.

Directing the officials to take steps to install cath labs, cancer testing equipment and introduce cancer treatment methods in all teaching hospitals including those under construction, he also said that YSRCP MLAs and people’s representatives should start visiting hospitals and interact with the patients and staff to monitor the medical services rendered.

This will help the officials take suitable steps to strengthen the functioning of hospitals and the public health system after taking the feedback from the MLAs and applying corrective measures wherever necessary.

Stressing the need to implement the orders already issued to serve only WHO or GMP authorized medicines to patients in hospitals while ensuring availability of medicines and surgical equipment in sufficient quantities, he asked the officials to develop the State as role model in the country in the public health system.

The Chief Minister said that there should be proper coordination between Medical and Health and Women and Child Welfare Departments in recognizing the anemic children and mothers at the village secretariat level and serving them nutritious food and necessary medicines to improve their health condition by working closely with schools, hostels and Anganwadi Kendras.

Mandal level officials, JCs and District Collectors should monitor the functioning of Village Clinics taking steps periodically and solving their problems, he said, adding that there should be daily monitoring on the working of 104 and 108 services.

There is a need to incorporate the subjects of sanitation, cleanliness, drinking water and pollution-free environs in the SOPs of Village Clinics which should conduct outreach programmes meeting the families and disclosing their available timings, treatment methods and services rendered in detail. High risk cases should be identified in advance and such patients should be shifted to capable hospitals in advance.

Outlining further that the Government is spending Rs. 700 crore to reduce the incidence of kidney ailments in Uddhanam and establishing a Kidney Research Center at Palasa besides spending Rs. 265 crore for Palakonda, he asked them to appoint necessary staff at Kidney Research Center and the 200-bed hospital at Palasa on priority basis besides providing necessary infrastructure.

He also asked the officials to ensure that people suffering from non-communicable diseases to regularly take their medicines and suggested some changes to the Aarogyasri App which will be launched soon.

Medical and Health Minister Vidadala Rajani, CS K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special CS (Finance) S.S. Rawat, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) M.T. Krishna Babu, Health and Family Welfare Director J. Nivas, APMSIDC VC and MD D. Muralidhara Reddy, APVVP Commissioner V.Vinod Kumar, Medical and Health Director ( Drugs) Ravishankar, Aarogyasri CEO MNH Prasad, AP Medical Council Chairman Dr Sambasiva Reddy, APMSIDC Chairman Dr B. Chandrasekhara Reddy, Medical and Health Director (Nadu-Nedu) R. Manohar Reddy and other officials were present.