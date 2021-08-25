Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV): The Department of Medical and Health launched the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) drive in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Chief Minister's Camp Office on Wednesday.

The Medical and health personnel initiated the drive by giving the PCV vaccine to a month-old baby in the presence of the Chief Minister.

As part of the vaccination program for the prevention of pneumonia deaths in children, the government has so far provided 9 types of vaccines to children, and the government will provide a total of 10 types of vaccines to children, including the newly introduced pneumococcal.

Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani), Power Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Medical and Health officials were present on the occasion.

In Andhra Pradesh, 9 lakhs of pregnant women are vaccinated with Td and 8.5 lacs children against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases every year. The health team organizes 6 lakhs routine immunization sessions annually for children with help of 17,000 ANMs across the State.

Immunization is one of the most cost-effective public health interventions for the protection of children from life-threatening conditions which are preventable and thus it plays a pivotal role in the reduction of child mortality.

As part of Routine Immunization, AP is administering 11 different types of vaccines, which are; BCG, Hep. B, Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV), Pentavalent Vaccine, Rota Virus Vaccine (RVV), Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine (JE), Measles and Rubella (MR), DPT, Tetanus Toxoid and Diphtheria Toxoid (Td)

The Government of India (GoI) has introduced Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) in 2017 in five states, namely Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

In the year 2021, along with other States, Andhra Pradesh has been included for the introduction of PCV to reduce Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and under-five mortality (U5) which are very important indicators of child health.

Pneumonia is a major cause of Infant and child mortality, and it is a known fact that pneumococcal pneumonia, which is caused by Streptococcus Pneumoniae, is a major contributor to mortality. It is estimated that in the year 2015 Streptococcus pneumoniae has affected around 16 lakh children with severe pneumococcal disease (including severe pneumonia and meningitis) and caused nearly 68,700 deaths in the age group of 1-59 months children across the country.

PCV is a safe and effective vaccine and is administered in three doses at the age of 1 ½ months (6 weeks), 3 ½ months (14 weeks), and on 9th month.

Speaking on the occasion Chief Minister YS Jagan said, “Let us join hands to fight against the deadly disease “Pneumonia” and make Andhra Pradesh a Healthy State. I wish all my team the best of luck and congratulations on their efforts to get this PCV vaccine rolled out in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.