AP Govt To Accelerate Works On NAD Flyover Connecting Rushikonda-Bhogapuram Airport

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday said that the stretch from Rushikonda to Bhogapuram Airport will be built in a very sophisticated manner. He said that the beautification and lighting works of the flyover will be completed as soon as possible. He took the stock of the works going on at the NAD flyover.

Speaking to the media, Botcha asserted that if the project needs more Rs 20 crore for its completion then the government was ready to allocate the funds. He further added that the flyover work had been speeded up. He said that plans were under way to create more flyovers in the city in order to solve traffic problems and they would fall in place as soon as comprehensive project reports were prepared.

As part of the construction of the coastline from RK Beach to the Park Hotel, work is underway with the assistance of World Bank funds amounting to Rs 100 crore.

Speaking about the property tax, he said that the government has decided to raise the property tax to below 15%, and there is nothing to worry about the increase.

Ministers Satyanarayana and Srinivasa Rao also inspected and witnessed a trail run at the multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility. GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, Chief Engineer Venkateswarlu, SE Vinay Kumar, and other officials visited the Jagadamba junction of the MLCP along with the ministers.