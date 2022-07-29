AP Govt Abolish Pole Tax

In a piece of good news to the cable operators, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led government on Friday abolished the poll tax, the Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) Chairman Punuru Gowtham Reddy said.

During the padayatra, several cable operators had brought to YS Jagan's notice that they were facing difficulties due to poll tax. Hence, the Chief Minister has taken a decision to abolish the poll tax, the chairman said.

He also announced that a TV channel will soon be launched under the aegis of APSFL.

