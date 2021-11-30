AP Governor Hospitalised Again For Gastric Issues

Hyderabad: Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the governor of Andhra Pradesh, was re-admitted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad on Monday, six days after being discharged following treatment for COVID-19.

He was re-admitted to the hospital with minor gastric difficulties, according to doctors. His vital signs and clinical markers are steady. According to a medical report from the hospital, he is maintaining normal oxygen saturation at room air.

"As seen in most of the post-COVID patients, the Hon’ble Governor was presented with raised inflammatory markers, mild diarrhoea, and anaemia, which are being evaluated thoroughly. He is under the constant supervision of a multidisciplinary team led by Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy," the statement read.

On November 17, the 88-year-old was taken to AIG Hospital two days after testing positive for COVID. On November 23, he was released from the hospital.