AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed shock over the fire incident at Swarna Palace in Vijayawada, in which nine COVID-19 patients were killed and several others were injured on Sunday, August 9.

Governor ordered the authorities to provide better treatment to victims injured in the fire mishap. He expressed deep condolences to the kin of the COVID-19 died in the fire accident. The Governor has prayed for peace to the souls of the deceased COVID-19 patients, and expressed deep sympathy for the kin of the deceased patients' families in this hour of grief.

Health Minister Alla Nani expressed grief over the loss of lives in a fire accident that took place at Swarna Palace Hotel in Vijayawada. He expressed profound sympathy to their family members. Minister said that the medical health department had already alerted the authorities and directed them to take remedial action. Medical health officials have been directed to provide better medical care to the injured, said Nani.

Speaking to the media over the incident, the Minister said that AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had ordered for an inquiry into the incident, and to submit a detailed report over the same. He said the government would order an inquiry into the accident and AP CM had already announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 50 lakh per each family of deceased COVID-19 patients in this mishap.

Vijayawada district in-charge minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy condoled the loss of lives of COVID-19 victims. He spoke to the district Collector Imtiaz over the mishap, and ordered the officials to provide better treatment to the injured. Reddy had directed the Municipal Commissioner to inspect all the security facilities at the COVID-19 treatment centers operating in private hotels across the Vijayawada city. District in-charge ordered for a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile Vijayawada CP Srinivasulu said that 9 people were killed and the death toll is likely to increase. He further added that 2 patients jumped down from upper floors and their condition is said to be critical.