AP Governor Expresses Anguish Over Blast in Fire Cracker Unit

Nov 11, 2022, 10:00 IST
Vijayawada, November 11:    Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswabhusan Harichandan has expressed deep anguish over the death of three persons and injuries suffered by another  in the blast that occurred in a fire crackers manufacturing unit near Kadiyuddha in Tadepalligudem of West Godavari district on Thursday. 
The Governor has been informed that the injured person has been admitted to a hospital and undergoing treatment. 
Governor Sri Harichandan offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.


