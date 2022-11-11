AP Governor Expresses Anguish Over Blast in Fire Cracker Unit

Vijayawada, November 11: Andhra Pradesh Governor Sri Biswabhusan Harichandan has expressed deep anguish over the death of three persons and injuries suffered by another in the blast that occurred in a fire crackers manufacturing unit near Kadiyuddha in Tadepalligudem of West Godavari district on Thursday.

The Governor has been informed that the injured person has been admitted to a hospital and undergoing treatment.

Governor Sri Harichandan offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.