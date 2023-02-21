AMARAVATI: Justice Abdul Nazeer who has been appointed as the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh is slated to take charge on the 24 of this month. As per sources in the AP Raj Bhavan, arrangements are being made for the swearing-in ceremony of the Governor-designate which will take place on Friday. On the other hand, Abdul Nazeer will be reaching the state on Wednesday. He will leave Delhi airport in the evening and reach Gannavaram airport on February 22.

Syed Abdul Nazeer will take charge as the third Governor of AP. Abdul Nazeer who hails from Karnataka was a former Justice in the Supreme Court. He has the distinction of being the third judge to have been promoted to the highest court of the country without serving as the Chief Justice of any High Court. He retired in January 2023.

Meanwhile, outgoing AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan is going to be relieved on February 22. The state government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy bid farewell to Governor at an event held on Tuesday. The Chief Minister lauded the services of Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to the state which he served for three and half years.

