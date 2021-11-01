Amaravati: The first Dr YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards along with YSR Achievement Awards will be presented at A Convention Center in Vijayawada on November 1 coinciding with the State Formation Day.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the Awards. The Awards will be given to individuals and institutions for excelling in their chosen fields and amplifying the Telugu idiom and culture besides social service. The YSR Lifetime Achievement Award carries a cash prize of Rs 10 lakhs, medal and a memento while the Lifetime Achievement Award comprises Rs 5 lakh, medal and a memento. The Awards which were to be given earlier in August, got delayed due to Covid.

Of the total 59 awards, 29 are YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and 30 are YSR Achievement Awards.

The high power committee had selected the awardees based on their exemplary contribution in their respective field of work ranging from agriculture, to literature, social work and medicare. Category wise, the awards will be presented to 9 Institutions, 11 people in Agriculture and allied sectors, 20 people in Arts and Culture, 7 people in Literature, 6 people in Journalism, and 6 people in Medical and Health Department.