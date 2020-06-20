AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh governor Biswabhusan Harichandan said that practice of yoga regularly offers immense pleasure and good health benefits to everyone.

The Governor called on everyone to take part in the International Yoga Day which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 21, by following the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) formulated by the Ministry of Ayush.

He said that yoga is one of the oldest traditions that originated in our country over five thousand years ago.

Yoga helps to keep all the members of the family healthy and fit, said the governor.

Harichandan said that the United Nations has declared June 21 as an International Yoga Day with the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first International Yoga Day was held on June 21, 2015, worldwide.

He said that he regularly practises yoga from his school days and even till today.

The Governor urged everyone to celebrate International Yoga Day and practise yoga regularly for good health for overcoming stress and boosting immunity.