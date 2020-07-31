AMARAVATI: A key development is taking place in the setting up of three capitals -- Visakhapatnam as executive capital, Amaravati as legislature capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital for the state.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Friday gave assent to two crucial bills -- Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill and AP CRDA Repeal 2014 Bill — for developing three capital cities -- Visakhapatnam as executive capital,

Amaravati as legislature capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital. The decision has paved the path for the set up of three capitals in the state.

Though both bills were passed in the Assembly in January and introduced in the Council, the chairman referred them to the Select Committee.

Again, the bills were introduced and passed in the Budget Session of the Assembly and introduced in the Council on June 17. The bills could not be passed for the second time as well as the session had ended abruptly.

On July 19, the state government sent two bills to the Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan for his approval.

The YSRCP government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy intended to decentralize the governance and ensure the development of all regions in the state.