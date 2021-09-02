AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan Pays Tributes To Dr YSR

AMARAVATI: Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid tributes to Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion of the 12th death anniversary of the late leader on Thursday.

The Governor lauded the late leader for the introduction of many welfare schemes which earned him a special place in the hearts of the people. That great leader is said to have dedicated his life to the welfare of the people. The governor tweeted that other states were also inspired by the Arogyasree, 108 ambulance,s and 104 health services he introduced.

AP Governor’s Tweet:I pay my humble tributes to former Chief Minister Dr #YSRajasekharaReddy on his Vardanthi. His flagship schemes such as #arogyasri, 108 Ambulance and 104 Health services have been replicated in other States. #YSRVardhanthi pic.twitter.com/O6wivaXeKA

— Biswa Bhusan Harichandan (@BiswabhusanHC) September 2, 2021

