AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday, congratulated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the formation of 13 new districts and the restructured administration from 26 newly formed districts in the State, from April 4.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision to launch a historic innovation aimed at rapid, comprehensive, equal, universal and holistic development as part of the decentralization of governance is commendable, he said.

The Governor expressed confidence that the reorganization of the 26 districts with the formation of new districts would pave way for the unified development of all the regions in the State.

It would also bring more transparency to the governance and would create a new chapter in the history of state administration. He hoped that with the new districts, territorial equality in development, quicker implementation of schemes, and governance brought closer to the people would be possible. He also lauded the plans to set up all the district administrative offices on the same premises.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday through video conferencing formally launched 13 new districts in the state taking the total number to 26. Speaking on the occasion, he said people have accepted and appreciated the decentralised form of government as the schemes are directly delivered to their doorstep and that the same is being extended to the districts now. From now on, AP is a state with 26 districts, YS Jagan declared.

He reiterated the need that new districts are being created for the decentralisation and ease of administration, and the formation of districts is needed for Andhra Pradesh which has a population of about five crore.

