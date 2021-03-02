AP Governor Biswa Bhusan And First Lady Take COVID Vaccine

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and the First Lady Suprava Harichandan got the COVID-19 vaccine administered on Tuesday in the second phase of the vaccination drive for those above 60 years of age.

The couple got the Covaxin dose administered at the new Government General Hospital in Vijayawada.

Speaking after getting the first dose, the Governor said that all those eligible should take the vaccine. Describing the vaccination as a simple process, he said that he was feeling alright and it wasn't as if he was injected, Harichandan said.The Governor said that it was absolutely safe to take the vaccine and there would be no health complications by taking it. He also appreciated the efforts of the frontline workers and the scientists who helped in producing the vaccine for the country.

Arrangements for the COVID-19 vaccination in 432 government and 92 private hospitals for citizens above 60 years and those in the 45-59 age group with comorbidities were in place by the AP Health department officials as part of the third phase. As per reports a total of 1,897 people aged above 60 and 1,268 in the age group of 45 to 59 with comorbidities, were administered vaccine on the first day of the third phase.