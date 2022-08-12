AP Governor Attends Sakshi Media Group’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit’ Fest

Vijayawada: As India marks its 75 years of Independence, Sakshi Media Group organised ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in Vijayawada on Friday. Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan attended the programme as a chief guest which was held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, MLAs Vellampalli Srinivas, Malladi Vishnu, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Collector Dilli Rao and Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata also graced the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, “India won freedom because many bravehearts struggled and fought for it,” Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan said on Friday. He said Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an occasion for the entire country to celebrate the completion of 75 years of independence.”

On this occasion which was marked by patriotic fervour, freedom fighters and their family members were felicitated by the Sakshi Media Group. Also, prizes were presented to the winners of the competitions held on the topic of the country's freedom movement.

It is pertinent to note that Sakshi Media Group is organising a special programme called ‘Azadi Ka Amrit’ to mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence and this patriotic festival was earlier organised in Tirupati in AP and Warangal in Telangana.