AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Governor Vishwabhushan Harichandan appointed Pandula Ravindrababu and Zakia Khanam for the two vacant memberships in the State Legislative Council under the governor’s quota. Governor nominated the both as MLCs. The state's chief electoral officer K. Vijayanand released a gazette notification to this extent on Tuesday, July 28.

Zakia is a Muslim minority woman from Rayachoti of YSR district, while Ravindrababu is a former MP from Amalapuram, East Godavari district and belongs to the SC category. Governor had selected these candidates from the recommendation of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, people expressing their widespread happiness for selecting candidates from minority and weaker sections for these posts.

Speaking after being elected for MLC post, Zakia thanked CM YS Jagan for recruiting her to MLC post. She said that it is a great pleasure for her to work under the dynamic leadership of YS Jagan, who always works for the development of state and welfare of the people. She said that her husband was a close associate to the family of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and worked for the party. Zakia said that she will contribute to the development of the constituency, along with the party. She even thanked MLA Srikanth Reddy and MP Mithun Reddy.

Speaking about electing for MLC posts, Ravindrababu said that he was shocked to see a leader like YS Jagan who always remained committed to his word.

Highlights of Ravindra Speech:

►Many people give promises when they enter politics, but after voting to power they forget everything, But YS Jagan is a leader who is always true to his word and implemented all the assurances given by him.

►The CM is committed for the upliftment of weaker sections, and leading the state by standing as a big brother for the Dalit, tribal and weaker sections.

►We have been like orphans for the last ten years, but entire scenario is changed after YS Jagan elected as CM of the state he is working hard for the welfare of Dalit, tribal and weaker sections.

►Poor people needs CM like YS Jagan for the betterment of their lives, "we will elect YS Jagan as CM for the rest of our lives," said Ravindra

Zakia Khanam‌ Profile‌:

Date of birth: 01–09–1973

Husband Name: The late Mayana Afzal Ali Khan (Former Chairman of Marketing Committee, YSRCP Senior Leader)

Married: 01–09–1989

Parents: M. Hajiz Khanam, M. Dilawar Khan (Retired HM)

Education: Inter (Discontinue)

Children: Four

Zakia Ravindrababu Profile‌:

Date of birth: 8–11–1955

Parents: Bullaih, Annapurnadevi

Education: MBBS, IRS

Wife: Sunita

Politics: Won Amalapuram MP from TDP in 2014, joined in YSR Congress Party in March 2019

Job: Served as a doctor in Delhi

►Elected to the Indian Revenue Service and served as Central Excise and Customs Commissioner in Mumbai, Kolkata and Visakhapatnam.

