AP Government Transfers 5 IPS Officers

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday transferred 5 Indian Police Service officers as part of a bureaucratic rejig.As per eports in Sakshi:

-Kurnool Superintendant of Police (SP) CH Sudhir Kumar Reddy was posted to Konaseema District.

-And in his place, Krishna District SP Siddharth Koushal was transferred to Kurnool

-KSSV Subba Reddy who was SP Konaseema was transferred as APSP 6th Battalion Commandant in Mangalagiri.

-SP Vishal Gunni is now the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (L&O)- Vijayawada.

-Vijayawada DCP Rural P Joshua was transferred to Krishna District as the new SP. Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma issued orders to this effect.

The Andhra Pradesh government last month transferred 15 IPS officers. Among them was PHD Ramakrishna as DIG of ACB and Gopinath Jatti as Greyhounds DIG. Senior IPS officer Ramakrishna, who was waiting for a posting, is accommodated in the existing vacancy. LKV Ranga Rao was posted as IGP, Welfare & Sports in the existing vacancy. Rajasekhara Babu was posted as DIG, OCTOPUS in the existing vacancy. KV Mohan Rao was posted as DIG, Training in the existing vacancy. Hari Krishna, DIG Visakhapatnam Range, was placed with full additional charge in the post of DIG, Coastal Security.

