Good news for all the SGT candidates who have passed DSC 2018. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh stated that the state government has started the recruitment process for 3,524 posts in the SGT category. The verification of all the candidates has been completed. They will be sent an SMS on September 23 to upload their certificates on the website. Certificate verification will be completed on the 24th of this month and the rest of the process will be completed on 25th and 26th. The appointment orders will be issued on the 26th.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that the recruitment process would be completed as soon as possible. On Tuesday, Adimulapu Suresh said that there are no obstacles for DSC 2020 and that orders will be issued soon.

The Education Minister said that, "Though the DSC exam was conducted in 2018, the SGT posts were not recruited due to the court cases. After YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, we took the matter to the court's notice. The court has disposed of the case."

Minister Suresh said that the recruitment process would be completed expeditiously as per the directions of CM Jagan. He also clarified that they will complete the process of filling the vacancies for school assistants as well. He further added that the transfers of teachers will take place soon. Suresh asserted that AP was the first state to implement 5+3+3+4 system and Jagananna Vidya Deevena Scheme reached the children.

Suresh asserted that, “The government is planning to begin the academic year from October 5. However, everything depends on the Unlock 5.0 norms to be issued by the centre.”