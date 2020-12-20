VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Government retrieved huge tracts of land near Visakhapatnam, which were reportedly encroached by senior TDP leaders, Visakhapatnam North MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Prasad, and former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana .

As per reports, on Sunday morning Revenue officials took back land close to Rushikonda area, which was occupied by the TDP MLA Velagapudi, put, and put up boards declaring the land to be property of the Andhra Pradesh government

The revenue authorities also reclaimed 60 acres of poramboke land in the morning hours, which was occupied by former Anakapalli MLA Peela Govind. The lands which fall under Survey Number 156 of BDPalem village in Anandapuram mandal near Visakhaptnam, are said to be worth around Rs 300 Crores.

In the month of October Visakhapatnam Revenue officials in the presence of police personnel demolished a compound wall facing the beach road and the main gate of the campus of the GITAM to free 40 acres of encroached land by the University. Earlier Revenue divisional officer P. Kishore and his team conducted an inquiry and reportedly found that the GITAM campus had encroached 40.51 acres of land under various survey numbers at Rushikonda and Yendada of Vizag city following which demolition of the compound wall was taken up.

Meanwhile The special investigation team (SIT) formed in 2019 to probe the alleged land scam in 400 acres of land in Madhurawada and Kommadi areas in Visakhapatnam during the TDP regime has completed its investigation. The team is expected to submit its report to the AP Government soon either in the end of the month or by the first week of January next year.