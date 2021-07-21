AP Government Offices To Function Regularly From Today

AMARAVATI: The State government said that all its offices will start functioning at full capacity and regularly from now on. The order issued by State Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Tuesday stated that this order would take effect immediately. The decision was taken in the wake of the decline in COVID‌ cases in the state.

It was clarified that district offices, sub-offices, and other government offices should function from 10.30 am to 5 pm. The offices will be closed every Sunday as well as the second Saturday.

He also directed the Secretariat at the state level as well as the offices of department heads, public sector undertakings, and institutions that have been shifted from Hyderabad to Amaravati to work from 10 am to 5.30 pm.

It was clarified that these offices will be closed every Saturday and Sunday with effect from 27–06–2021 as part of the five-day week work schedule. All Government offices should function as usual with full attendance of employees with immediate effect and following COVID protocol is mandatory.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to prioritise vaccination and lead it effectively, as it is the only way to fight against Covid-19. Further, he directed the authorities to brace up for the possible third wave and be prepared for it. The government also extended the night curfew for another week as a precautionary measure.

