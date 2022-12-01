AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh state government has issued orders granting administrative permission to set up a new medical college at a cost of Rs.600 crore in the Parvathipuram Manyam district.

The order states that a medical college with hostels, quarters, nursing college, and ancillary buildings will be set up along with a teaching hospital. In view of the approval of the administration for the new medical college, the directorate of medical education has been directed to send proposals to the Centre.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in May this year in New Delhi and urged him to sanction new medical colleges for 12 districts at the earliest. The government has proposed 12 new medical colleges in Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalle, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Bapatla, Chittoor, Annamayya, Sri Sathya Sai and Nandyal districts.

Andhra Pradesh has 11 medical colleges as of now. Three more were sanctioned by the Centre in 2020 at Paderu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Machilipatnam in Krishna district and Piduguralla in Palnadu district for which the construction works are going on.

