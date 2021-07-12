AP Government Imposes Night Curfew In All Districts: Check Timings

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a meeting with officials to take some key decisions to contain the spread of coronavirus. The state government has decided to strictly enforce the Covid control measures during the review meeting held by the CM review.

The government decided to implement identical curfew relaxations in all districts from 6 AM to 9 PM. It stated that the curfew will be enforced from 10 PM to 6 AM. It also advised all the shops and establishments to shut down by 9 PM.

Besides the curfew timings, there are also other key orders passed by the state government. A fine of Rs 100 will be levied on those who do not wear masks. It is mandatory for staff and customers to wear masks even in shops.

The government asked officials to implement Section 144 during the curfew time. Police officials have been directed to impose restrictions on public gatherings. It also advised people to send pictures of people who violate the lockdown rules to the WhatsApp number given by the government.

Market committees are ordered to strictly enforce and follow Covid rules. They have been instructed to ensure that everyone wears masks at markets and other places. The state government took this decision in the wake of an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases across the state.