AP Government Imposes Curfew After 12 PM From Wednesday

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to impose a partial curfew in the state as Covid-19 cases are increasing day by day. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Covid conditions in the state. He announced that a partial curfew will be imposed from Wednesday.

The State government already enforcing night curfew. But on Chief Minister's call, all the shop are permitted from 6 AM to 12 PM. YS Jagan mentioned that only emergency services will be available in the State. He said that the curfew will be continuing for two weeks.

