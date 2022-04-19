AP Government To Host Iftar in Vijayawada on April 26

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government will be hosting an Iftar dinner on the 26th of this month. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be attending the event which will be held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada.

Arrangements are being made at the Stadium and around 5,000 people are expected to participate in the Iftar dinner. Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Minorities Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari inspected the stadium along with former Minister Vellampally Srinivas and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu and district officials. The Deputy CM requested the Muslim brethren to come and attend the event hosted for them.

Also Read: Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku Scheme Benefits Reach Over 10 Lakh People