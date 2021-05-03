AP Government Cancels Intermediate Examinations

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced that it has decided to postpone the Intermediate examinations scheduled from May 5 to May 23. Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh stated in the wake of the High Court's intervention to reconsider the inter examinations. The government has said that it will announce the new dates once the situation comes to control.

Earlier, the government was adamant to conduct the examinations citing the students future as a matter of concern. Meanwhile, some of the concerned parties have moved to High Court, which advised the government to reconsider their decision.

The government on Sunday declared that it had postponed the exams. The students and parents took a sigh of relief after the government decision amid the outbreak second wave of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Intermediate Board has announced holidays for all junior colleges from Monday. Board Secretary V Ramakrishna had issued a statement on Sunday. He said, "Students will be informed of the new exam schedule 15 days in advance. After announcing the exam dates, all the teaching and non-teaching staff were advised to attend the colleges."

