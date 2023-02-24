AMARAVATI: Post the State bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a revolution in development with a plethora of welfare schemes being implemented for the people in the State. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who took charge after a resounding victory in the General Elections in 2019, where the YSR Congress party trounced the TDP led by N Chandrababu Naidu, didn’t have much time to celebrate and had to take stock of the State affairs and to deal with several issues including failed promises and corrupt deals of the past regime.

In an exclusive interview with the Deccan Chronicle, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke about several aspects underlying the vision of the welfare schemes. Presenting a gist of what he had to say about his governance which was based on simple human principles and creating sustainable livelihoods.

YS Jagan said that whatever the government promises, it will deliver and we have locked our election promises to the Budget of the state. People in the state are confident that we will support them as we have kept and delivered them. He cited the example of the Direct Benefit Transfer of over Rs 1.92 lakh crore under the welfare schemes which was a record in terms of state GDP and revenue to per capita benefit per citizen.

While talking about the creation of sustainable livelihoods which was the underlying vision of the welfare schemes, YS Jagan brought to the fact that over 67 percent of people in the state are engaged in agriculture which was the main occupation both in India and Andhra Pradesh. To make it resilient and strong the Rythu Bharosa and Rythu Bima schemes were provided to the small farmers knew thrice a year, during Sankranti, Rabi, and Kharif crop seasons.

Elaborating further on sustainable livelihoods he spoke about traditional professions and where financial assistance was given to the weavers, tailors, drivers, lawyers, or women-led self-help groups to help them become self-reliant and contribute to the economy. The schemes like Jagananna Chedodu, YSR Aasara, YSR Cheyutha, and YSR Law Nestham were examples of such schemes for self-employment. YS Jagan also explained how education played a game changer in bringing about a change in people’s lives and was an equally important premise of the YSRCP welfare governance.

