Dowaleswaram, AP: Days after battered by the deluge, Alluri Sitarama Raju district is yet again facing a massive flood threat as the Godavari river, which is in full spate, is close to reaching the first danger level at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram near Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday.

Owing to incessant rains in the upper catchment areas in Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra and massive inflows into Pranahitha and Indravathi rivers, Godavari river is in spate again.

The officials have said that they were discharging about 10 lakh cusecs of water from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage while at Polavaram project, 8.73 lakh cusecs were being released downstream. Central Water Commission officials have said that the water level in Godavari is rising again.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director, one team each from NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in V.R. Puram and Kunavaram mandals in Alluri Sitarama Raju district for rescue operations.

Island villages in West Godavari districts have been inundated due to the overflowing Yerrakulava and Yenamadurru drains. Eluru district Collector Prasanna Venkatesh has requested people to avoid using boat services in the Godavari river. He said people living in the affected habitations were being evacuated and shifted to the relief camps.

