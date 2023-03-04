AP GIS Summit Day 1 Highlights

After talking shop the whole day at Day 1 of GIS Summit, the eminent dignitaries were given a grand finale for the day in the form of a glamorous classical dance show. The dais was transformed from a business melting point to a cultural backdrop. Acclaimed danseuse Yamini Reddy and Tushar Kalia presented a curated Kuchipudi and Contemporary fusion act to enthralled audience. The patriotic flavor was very much at play when the famous artist performed on ‘Vande Mataram’ which left the audience mesmerized.

Similarly, the dignitaries who came in the morning were treated to the traditional folk art by the artists coming from various parts of the state. Additionally, prior to this fascinating show, Honorable CM also inaugurated the exhibition put up by the local artists, which also showcased the different strengths of the state.