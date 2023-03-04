AP Global Investors Summit 2023 | Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Minister of Industries, Infrastructure, Investment & Commerce, Information Technology and Handlooms & Textiles, Gudivada Amarnath stated that due to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's credibility and his virtue of living by his words made India’s big tycoons come down here to attend the Summit. Speaking on day 2 of the Valedictory Session of AP Global Investors Summit (AP GIS) 2023 at AU Engineering College Grounds on Saturday, he said, " The discussions being held here will end up with investment and strategic reforms and that AP is one state which gives opportunities to across the spectrum. The present strong international community reflects our global connect. Our govt will work in equal energy to meet the expectations of the industrialists,” he exhorted.

Speaking further the Industries Minister said, “AP can give opportunities across the spectrum, across sectors, and across the value chain. The state has housed facilities of companies representing North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. The strong international community at the summit clearly reflects our global connection. While supporting larger anchor investments government also provides support to our MSME sector which is a vibrant and critical component of our economic growth and employment. To match the abundant strength of the state in terms of resources, talent, and infrastructure availability the government will work in equal measure with energy and enthusiasm to meet the expectations. We look forward to working with all to develop AP as India’s economic power engine under the dynamic leadership of Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Garu, " he said.

#APGIS2023

Hon'ble Minister Sri Gudivada Amarnath @gudivadaamar addresses the gathering on Day 2 of the #APGlobalInvestorsSummit and shares that the discussions over the 2 days have paved the way for strategic reforms and industrial growth.@AndhraPradeshCM @BugganaRaja pic.twitter.com/yMc3VJij49 — Advantage AP Official (@Advantage_APGov) March 4, 2023

On Friday the state received investment proposals from Reliance, Adani Group, Aditya Birla group, Renew power, NTPC and Aurobindo Group among others worth Rs 13 lakh crore with employment opportunities for six lakh people. MoUs worth Rs 11.85 crore will be signed and would be formalised on Saturday.

Also Read: MoUs Worth Rs 1.15 Trillion Signed on Second Day of GIS